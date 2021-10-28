Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Oct. 28

Here are some of the photos that were shared with us for this week’s #TBT.

1.

In honor of Ciara’s 36th birthday, Missy Elliott posted this clip of the two of them from the music video for their 2004 bop-tastic track, “1, 2 Step”:

2.

While in honor of his 69th birthday, Jeff Goldblum shared this cute photo of himself as a kid, holding his sister’s hand in the 1950s:

3.

Mark Hamill shared this publicity photo of himself, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher taken for Return of the Jedi:

4.

Lupita Nyong’o gave us this behind-the-scenes photo of herself on the set of Us:

5.

While Brie Larson shared this backstage photo of herself from when she appeared in a production of Our Town at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2010:

6.

John Stamos posted this photo of himself in the ’60s:

7.

Gwen Stefani shared this photo of herself in the late ’90s:

8.

Timothée Chalamet posted these behind-the-scenes photos of himself during the filming of The French Dispatch and Dune:

9.

Tracee Ellis Ross shared this adorbs clip of herself sitting among kids during her mom Diana Ross’s appearance on Sesame Street in 1982:

10.

Dolly Parton posted this joyous photo of herself onstage in the 1970s:

11.

Gabriel Iglesias shared this photo from the first time he got paid for doing a stand-up set on TV in 1997:

12.

Jamie Lee Curtis posted her headshot from the 1970s:

13.

Jennifer Garner (center left) posted this family photo of herself and her sisters in the early ’80s:

14.

Inspired by Jennifer, Christy Turlington posted this photo of herself and her family in the 1970s:

15.

Debbie Allen shared this clip of herself dancing on Fame (the TV series) in the early ’80s:

16.

In celebration of Kim Kardashian’s 41st birthday, Shangela posted this photo of the two of them at an event in 2008:

17.

And in honor of Halloween this weekend, Mindy Kaling shared this behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Angela Kinsey filming the 2009 Halloween episode of The Office:

18.

And lastly, Melissa Joan Hart was also in a Halloween mood and shared this promo photo she took for Sabrina the Teenage Witch in 1998:

