Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Nov. 4

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Here are some of the photos that were shared with us for this week’s #TBT.

1.

In celebration of Halloween, Britney Spears shared one of her favorite costumes ever (she was the Devil, FTR):

2.

Dolly Parton posted this photo of herself holding a jack-o’-lantern in the ’70s:

3.

Mariah Carey shared this photo of herself arriving at her Halloween party in 2004:

4.

Kate Moss remembered when she walked in a runway show in 1992 in this sophisticated and witchy-inspired outfit:

5.

Bryce Dallas Howard shared this photo of herself and her siblings carving pumpkins in the late ’80s:

6.

In honor of the 22nd anniversary of her song “That’s The Way It Is,” Céline Dion posted this clip from the music video for it:

7.

Alfonso Herrera shared these photos of himself on a red carpet in 2011:

8.

Hugh Jackman posted this photo of himself buffing up to play Wolverine:

9.

Gwen Stefani shared some photos of herself from the late ’90s:

10.

Garcelle Beauvais posted this photo of herself at the premiere of Out of Sight in 1998:

11.

Ian Somerhalder shared this mirror selfie he took of himself while in hair and makeup for The Vampire Diaries:

12.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted this oh-so-’80s photo of herself that was taken for GQ in 1985:

13.

Donatella Versace did a “how it started vs how it’s going” in honor of Anna Wintour’s 72nd birthday:

14.

Snoop Dogg shared his high school photo from 1989:

15.

John Stamos posted this photo of himself in the early ’80s at a charity baseball game where the cast of General Hospital played against the cast of Happy Days:

16.

In honor of Kendall Jenner’s 26th birthday, Kris Jenner shared several photos of the two of them together throughout the years:

17.

And finally, Josh Brolin posted this of himself in the ’90s and spoke about his gratitude at being eight years sober:

