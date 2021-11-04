Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Nov. 4

Here are some of the photos that were shared with us for this week’s #TBT.
Dolly Parton posted this photo of herself holding a jack-o’-lantern in the ’70s:
Mariah Carey shared this photo of herself arriving at her Halloween party in 2004:
Kate Moss remembered when she walked in a runway show in 1992 in this sophisticated and witchy-inspired outfit:
Bryce Dallas Howard shared this photo of herself and her siblings carving pumpkins in the late ’80s:
In honor of the 22nd anniversary of her song “That’s The Way It Is,” Céline Dion posted this clip from the music video for it:
Alfonso Herrera shared these photos of himself on a red carpet in 2011:
Hugh Jackman posted this photo of himself buffing up to play Wolverine:
Gwen Stefani shared some photos of herself from the late ’90s:
Garcelle Beauvais posted this photo of herself at the premiere of Out of Sight in 1998:
Ian Somerhalder shared this mirror selfie he took of himself while in hair and makeup for The Vampire Diaries:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted this oh-so-’80s photo of herself that was taken for GQ in 1985:
Donatella Versace did a “how it started vs how it’s going” in honor of Anna Wintour’s 72nd birthday:
Snoop Dogg shared his high school photo from 1989:
John Stamos posted this photo of himself in the early ’80s at a charity baseball game where the cast of General Hospital played against the cast of Happy Days:
In honor of Kendall Jenner’s 26th birthday, Kris Jenner shared several photos of the two of them together throughout the years:
And finally, Josh Brolin posted this of himself in the ’90s and spoke about his gratitude at being eight years sober: