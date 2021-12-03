Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Entertainment

Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Dec. 2

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Here are some of the photos that were shared with us for this week’s #TBT.

1.

Dolly Parton shared — very rare — photo of herself and her husband Carl Thomas Dean taken in the late ’60s:

2.

Chris Hemsworth posted this screenshot from when he made his onscreen acting debut the Australian teen series Guinevere Jones in 2002:

3.

In honor of Zoë Kravitz’s 33rd birthday, her godmother Marisa Tomei shared this photo of herself and Lisa Bonet holding her in the late ’80s:

4.

Janet Jackson posted this photo of herself and her longtime collaborator, Terry Lewis, back in the ’90s in honor of his 65th birthday:

5.

Tom Ellis remembered shooting the pilot for his short-lived 2014 series, Rush:

6.

Elizabeth Banks took us back to when she played Betty Brant in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy:

7.

Julia Roberts shared this photo of her holding her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, as babies in 2004, in celebration of their 17th birthdays:

8.

Paul McCartney remembered George Harrison on the 20th anniversary of his death by sharing this photo of the two of them in the studio in the late ’60s:

9.

In honor of World AIDS Day, Madonna shared this video of her performing “This Life” in 1993, a song she wrote about friends of hers that had died of the disease:

10.

Drew Barrymore posted this little clip from when she hosted SNL in 1982:

11.

Padma Lakshmi shared this photo of herself at the Trainspotting premiere in 1993:

12.

Luke Evans posted this photo of himself taken on the set of the his TV series The Alienist in 2019:

13.

Jamie Lee Curtis remembered when she did guest spots on Love Boat (with her mother, Janet Leigh) and Charlie’s Angels in 1978:

14.

Arnold Schwarzenegger paid tribute to his fellow bodybuilder Dave Draper (far left), who died this week, by sharing this photo of the two them in the 1970s:

15.

Jenna Fischer posted this The Office moment:

16.

In honor of the 15th anniversary of her second solo album The Sweet Escape, Gwen Stefani posted these photos from the album art for it:

17.

Kate Moss posted this photo of herself taken for British Vogue in 1993:

18.

Donatella Versace shared this photo of herself and Gianni Versace in the ’80s, in honor of what would’ve been his 75th birthday:

19.

And finally, Lupita Nyong’o shared this 2014 photo of herself and Chadwick Boseman in honor of what would’ve been his 45th birthday:

