Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Dec. 2

Here are some of the photos that were shared with us for this week’s #TBT.
Chris Hemsworth posted this screenshot from when he made his onscreen acting debut the Australian teen series Guinevere Jones in 2002:
In honor of Zoë Kravitz’s 33rd birthday, her godmother Marisa Tomei shared this photo of herself and Lisa Bonet holding her in the late ’80s:
Janet Jackson posted this photo of herself and her longtime collaborator, Terry Lewis, back in the ’90s in honor of his 65th birthday:
Tom Ellis remembered shooting the pilot for his short-lived 2014 series, Rush:
Elizabeth Banks took us back to when she played Betty Brant in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy:
Julia Roberts shared this photo of her holding her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, as babies in 2004, in celebration of their 17th birthdays:
Paul McCartney remembered George Harrison on the 20th anniversary of his death by sharing this photo of the two of them in the studio in the late ’60s:
In honor of World AIDS Day, Madonna shared this video of her performing “This Life” in 1993, a song she wrote about friends of hers that had died of the disease:
Drew Barrymore posted this little clip from when she hosted SNL in 1982:
Padma Lakshmi shared this photo of herself at the Trainspotting premiere in 1993:
Luke Evans posted this photo of himself taken on the set of the his TV series The Alienist in 2019:
Jamie Lee Curtis remembered when she did guest spots on Love Boat (with her mother, Janet Leigh) and Charlie’s Angels in 1978:
Arnold Schwarzenegger paid tribute to his fellow bodybuilder Dave Draper (far left), who died this week, by sharing this photo of the two them in the 1970s:
Jenna Fischer posted this The Office moment:
In honor of the 15th anniversary of her second solo album The Sweet Escape, Gwen Stefani posted these photos from the album art for it:
Kate Moss posted this photo of herself taken for British Vogue in 1993:
Donatella Versace shared this photo of herself and Gianni Versace in the ’80s, in honor of what would’ve been his 75th birthday:
And finally, Lupita Nyong’o shared this 2014 photo of herself and Chadwick Boseman in honor of what would’ve been his 45th birthday: