Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Aug 26

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Missy Elliott’s touching tribute to Aaliyah kicks off this week’s #TBT.
1.
Missy Elliott paid tribute to Aaliyah on the 20th anniversary of her death by sharing this photo of the late singer in the ’90s, as well as writing a touching caption to her:
2.
Amanda Seyfried posted these photos of herself, Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amy Poehler doing karaoke during the filming of their classic movie, Mean Girls:
3.
Sebastian Stan shared this photo of himself as little kid in Romania in 1986:
4.
Sting posted these photos of himself and Trudie Styler on their wedding day in honor of their 29th anniversary:
5.
Kim Kardashian shared this video clip of herself, Khloé, and Kourtney lip-syncing to Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” as part of their audition for Star Search in the late ’80s:
6.
In celebration of her 32nd birthday, Trixie Mattel shared this photo of herself in the early ’10s:
7.
While Trixie’s longtime BFF, Shea Couleé, shared this photo of the two of them together in the early ’10s, in celebration of Trixie’s bday:
8.
Taron Egerton posted this photo of himself holding a bunny in the ’90s:
9.
Ava DuVernay celebrated her 49th birthday by sharing photos of herself from throughout her life:
10.
Cher posted this photo of herself with Joni Mitchell and Madonna at an Oscars party in 1998:
11.
Paris Hilton celebrated the 15th anniversary of her album Paris by sharing the artwork for it:
12.
While Christina Aguilera celebrated the 22nd anniversary of her iconic self-titled debut album by sharing this clip that features scenes from the music video for it:
13.
Kim Chi remembered Chi Chi DeVayne of the first anniversary of her death by sharing this photo of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8’s top four:
14.
Claudia Schiffer posted this Vogue cover from 1992, where she was featured alongside her fellow supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Cindy Crawford:
15.
While Naomi Campbell celebrated Claudia Schiffer’s 51st birthday by sharing lots of photos of the two of them over the years:
16.
Nicole Richie celebrated Sophie Richie’s 23rd birthday by posting lots of photos of her from throughout her life:
17.
Laura Dern shared photos of herself at the Sundance Film Festival throughout the years in honor of the organization’s 40th anniversary:
18.
Heidi Klum got excited knowing Halloween was just around the corner and reminded us of when she dressed like Jessica Rabbit in 2015 for her annual Halloween party:
19.
In honor of Chris Pine’s 41st birthday, Gal Gadot shared these behind-the-scenes photos of the two of them cracking up on the set of Wonder Woman 1984:
20.
Ringo Starr paid tribute to Don Everly of the Everly Brothers — who died on Saturday at age 84 — by sharing this photo of the Beatles meeting the duo in the early ’60s:
21.
And lastly, Elton John remembered the Rolling Stone’s legendary drummer, Charlie Watts, who died earlier this week at age 80, by sharing this photo of the two of them in the early ’70s:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF