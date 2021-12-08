Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Celeb Couples From 2021 That I Did NOT See Coming - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Celeb Couples From 2021 That I Did NOT See Coming
Entertainment

Celeb Couples From 2021 That I Did NOT See Coming

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Even if I were a psychic, I wouldn’t have predicted these relationships.

Table of Contents

1.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 2.0

In April/May, they got back together after their breakup 17 years ago. WHAT A TURN OF EVENTS!!!


Sove, West / Stoianov-biag / BACKGRID

2.

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy


Aris / BrosNYC / BACKGRID

3.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz


James Devaney / GC Images

4.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim

5.

Andrew W.K. and Kat Dennings


Japz, Joga / 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Help us celebrate going public! Comment for a chance to enter our 5 Days of Giveaways. Don’t see a comment section? Try this link instead!

6.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor


Xpos / Old Boy’s Club / BACKGRID

7.

Also, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian


Porj, Gumu, Pema, Ngre / The Mega Agency / BACKGRID

They started hanging out in October and now it’s a ~thing~. Extremely ~wut~.


Cltn, Ggre / Clint Brewer Photography/ A.I.M / BACKGRID

8.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn


Kevy, Jwny / JosiahW / BACKGRID

I can’t find another pic of them together because they are so ~elusive~, so here’s the same one again. They started dating in May and now they have a baby on the way. Interesting!!


Kevy, Jwny / JosiahW / BACKGRID

9.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

10.

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour

They shook me to my core (in a good way) by becoming officially official, aka public, in October.

11.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi


Baba / RACHPOOT / BACKGRID


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

12.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

13.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

They (meaning Mark Ronson and MERYL STREEP’S DAUGHTER) got engaged and married this past year. Mostly just can’t believe Mark Ronson’s mother-in-law is Meryl Streep.

14.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers


Rich Fury / Getty Images for LACMA

15.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

That’s Jon Bon Jovi’s son, btw. The two went ~Instagram official~ in November. I have so many questions.

16.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff


Kevy, Jwny / JosiahW / BACKGRID


Rfap / LionsShareNews / BACKGRID

17.

Lily Rose Depp and Austin Butler (pic apparently taken with a potato)

Other pics of them were too expensive and not worth buying, but these two have apparently been dating since August. Another coupling I just wouldn’t have predicted.

18.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

What other couples of 2021 surprised you? TELL ME BELOW, because I’m sure I forgot people.

The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2021. Check out more from the year here!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Cassie Randolph Reveals Relationship With Brighton Reinhardt Feels...

Nicole Kidman Would Love To Do Big Little...

NBA YoungBoy Explains Why He Likes Wearing Makeup...

Best Plush Robe For Women – Shop –...

Which TV Actors Had The Best Chemistry In...

Jennifer Aniston On The Friends Reunion, Media Attention

Design A Secret Getaway And We'll Give You...

Let The Kardashian Kids Post TikToks In Peace

Explainer: What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be...

Man Arrested After The Christmas Tree Outside Of...

Leave a Comment