Celeb Couples From 2021 That I Did NOT See Coming

Even if I were a psychic, I wouldn’t have predicted these relationships.
In April/May, they got back together after their breakup 17 years ago. WHAT A TURN OF EVENTS!!!
2.
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy
3.
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz
4.
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim
5.
Andrew W.K. and Kat Dennings
6.
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor
7.
Also, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian
They started hanging out in October and now it’s a ~thing~. Extremely ~wut~.
8.
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
I can’t find another pic of them together because they are so ~elusive~, so here’s the same one again. They started dating in May and now they have a baby on the way. Interesting!!
9.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles
10.
Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour
They shook me to my core (in a good way) by becoming officially official, aka public, in October.
11.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
12.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
13.
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
They (meaning Mark Ronson and MERYL STREEP’S DAUGHTER) got engaged and married this past year. Mostly just can’t believe Mark Ronson’s mother-in-law is Meryl Streep.
14.
Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers
15.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
That’s Jon Bon Jovi’s son, btw. The two went ~Instagram official~ in November. I have so many questions.
16.
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
17.
Lily Rose Depp and Austin Butler (pic apparently taken with a potato)
Other pics of them were too expensive and not worth buying, but these two have apparently been dating since August. Another coupling I just wouldn’t have predicted.
18.
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
What other couples of 2021 surprised you? TELL ME BELOW, because I’m sure I forgot people.
