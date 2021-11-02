Ceaser Emanuel Shades Jada Pinkett Smith With Meme: “I Want A Wife But Not The Kind Will Smith Got”

Jada Pinkett Smith has been on the receiving end of a lot of jokes after her recent ‘Red Table Talk’ episode, in which she discussed her and husband Will Smith’s bedroom life, made headlines.

Jada and Will trended after people on social media reached the consensus that she must get some pleasure from embarrassing Will by talking about their relationship struggles publicly (i.e. Jada’s cheating scandal with August Alsina). While some people have made her out to be a hero, many others have villainized her.

VH1’s “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser Emanuel apparently belongs to the latter group.

He shared a meme to his Instagram story shading the actress and her husband.

It read, “I want a wife but not the kind Will Smith got! Take ya time God!”

While some people joined Ceaser in the laugh, others felt he was the wrong messenger to share that joke.

“Bro got no room to talk,” one Roommate said.

“Pot meet kettle. Buenos noches,” another Roommate wrote.

But there were some Roommates who decided to use the opportunity to roast Jada.

“Jada shoulda just sat there & ate her food. That relationship went from GOALS to a mockery real quick,” a Roommate said.

Last week, Jada’s RTT episode featured a conversation about marriage and maintaining a happy sex life with guest Gwenyth Paltrow.

During the episode, Jada used the word “hard” to describe maintaining a good sex life after 22 years of marriage to Will.

Jada didn’t like the narrative being shared online and clapped back via Twitter.

Only because I got time today.

Stop making up headlines.

Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves.

Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you https://t.co/wBpqSTTaGi — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 28, 2021

Despite the hate she received, Future is clearly a fan.

