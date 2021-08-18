Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Jane Nickert, director of nursing for the Washtenaw County Health Department converses with a person getting ready to receive their COVID-19 vaccine during an event hosted by Southeast Michigan Pull Over Prevention at Grace Fellowship Church i

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New data confirms that vaccine protection against COVID-19 has decreased for the Delta variant of the virus, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday. Walensky, making the case for additional booster shot vaccines, said a U.S. Study of nursing homes shows vaccine effectiveness declined to 53% with the Delta variant. She also noted an Israel-based study that showed increased risk of severe disease among those vaccinated early.