CDC says vaccine protectiveness slipped amid Delta variant By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New data confirms that vaccine protection against COVID-19 has decreased for the Delta variant of the virus, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.
Walensky, making the case for additional booster shot vaccines, said a U.S. Study of nursing homes shows vaccine effectiveness declined to 53% with the Delta variant. She also noted an Israel-based study that showed increased risk of severe disease among those vaccinated early.
