Home Business CDC says vaccine protectiveness slipped amid Delta variant By Reuters

CDC says vaccine protectiveness slipped amid Delta variant By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Jane Nickert, director of nursing for the Washtenaw County Health Department converses with a person getting ready to receive their COVID-19 vaccine during an event hosted by Southeast Michigan Pull Over Prevention at Grace Fellowship Church i

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New data confirms that vaccine protection against COVID-19 has decreased for the Delta variant of the virus, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

Walensky, making the case for additional booster shot vaccines, said a U.S. Study of nursing homes shows vaccine effectiveness declined to 53% with the Delta variant. She also noted an Israel-based study that showed increased risk of severe disease among those vaccinated early.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©