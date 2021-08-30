CDC says no deaths reported among young adults due to heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots By Reuters

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said no deaths had been reported in young adults after a rare heart inflammation known as myocarditis, a known side effect of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) and Moderna (NASDAQ:).
So far, 2,574 preliminary cases of heart inflammation had been reported in the country so far, out of which 1,282 occurred after the Pfizer shots, and 557 after the Moderna vaccine.
