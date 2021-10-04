CDC Issues New Holiday Guidelines, Including Putting A Fan In The Window

As we prepare for the second holiday season in a pandemic, the CDC has issued new guidelines for spending time with your family and friends, according to FOX LA.

It’s stated that people should hold virtual events or gather outside and practice social distancing.

While delegating who should bring what, you may want to put a “window fan” on the list. The CDC has suggested that you should have a fan in a window to keep the air fresh if you’re indoors.

“If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows,” the CDC said.

While fully vaccinated people are encouraged to wear masks in high transmission COVID areas, the CDC recommends that unvaccinated people wear masks indoors and in crowded areas.

As for traveling, the CDC suggests that unvaccinated people should hold off on doing so.

They also suggest taking flights with shorter travel times and fewer layovers.

It’s also recommended that people should consider driving this holiday season.

As people are traveling, New Orleans, Los Angeles County, and New York City require proof of vaccination or negative tests to attend events.

“Los Angeles County is planning on issuing a new health officer order later this week that will require proof of vaccination for indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges. The order will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for outdoor mega-events, including Dodgers, Rams, and Chargers games.”

Also, back in August, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement and said, “If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things. If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated.” Plans to enforce this policy will reportedly begin to go into effect within the next few weeks as corporations begin to present the vaccine requirements for their employees.

Roomies, how do you feel about these guidelines?

The post CDC Issues New Holiday Guidelines, Including Putting A Fan In The Window appeared first on The Shade Room.