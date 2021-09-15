CDC committee will meet next week on COVID-19 boosters By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet next week to discuss COVID-19 booster shots, the White House said on Wednesday.
The CDC committee meeting will follow a separate meeting of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee this Friday and will consider for whom the use of a booster shot for the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:) is appropriate.
