CDC advisers to review data on wider use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
17
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) – A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel will meet on Friday to discuss expanding the eligibility for booster doses of Pfizer (NYSE:) and partner BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, currently allowed for select groups of people.

Earlier this month, Pfizer had requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster doses of the vaccine in all adults, presenting recent data showing the shot would help prevent disease across ages.

The company’s third dose has been authorized for immunocompromised individuals, people aged 65 and above, all those at high risk of severe disease, and people who are regularly exposed to the virus.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration in August announced plans to roll out booster doses for all adults in September.

The CDC sets U.S. adult and childhood immunization schedules based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR