Cattolica board deems Generali’s takeover offer fair -source

MILAN — Italian insurer Cattolica’s board, which met on Tuesday, considers that bigger rival Generali has made a takeover offer for it at a fair price, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Generali, Italy’s largest insurer, earlier in May said it would launch a 1.17 billion euro buyout offer for smaller rival Cattolica to further strengthen its domestic market leadership

Generali, which already holds a stake of almost 24% in Cattolica, is offering investors 6.75 euros ($7.91) a share to take full control.

Generali had first moved on Cattolica last year, coming to its rescue with a 300 million euro investment after supervisors told the Verona-based insurer to bolster its finances.

The offer will run from Oct. 4 to Oct. 29.

($1 = 0.8537 euros)