Cattle futures fall; hog futures rise as traders look at cash prices

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell for the second day in a row on Friday, with traders saying that prices were still too high compared to cash market.

High prices for corn and wheat that weighed on cattle producers’ profit margins added further pressure.

But traders noted the opposite in hogs, where futures needed to rally to match what the cash market was offering.

“The cattle market has a premium in the market, the hogs have a discount in the market,” said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.