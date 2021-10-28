Cattle futures fall after three days of gains, hogs firm

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Thursday, snapping three sessions of gains on some profit-taking, traders said.

Fresh signs of strength in the cash cattle markets had already been priced in, a trader said, and sharply higher prices for grain raised concerns about increased feeding costs.

Hog futures were firm, rebounding from an 8-1/2-month low after the front-month contract found support at that level on Thursday morning.

CME December live cattle futures settled down 1.25 cents at 130.325 per pound. The decline of 2.1% was the biggest daily percentage drop for the front-month cattle contract since May 13.