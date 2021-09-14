CATL Said to Be Mystery Bidder for Canada’s Millennial Lithium

Article content

(Bloomberg) — A bidding war is heating up for Canadian miner Millennial Lithium Corp. as Chinese firms compete to secure key elements needed for electric-vehicle batteries.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s largest maker of EV batteries, is the mystery suitor behind a C$377 million ($298 million) offer for Vancouver-based Millennial, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Millennial said Sept. 8 it had received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal of C$3.85 per share from a foreign lithium battery production company it didn’t name. The latest bid follows a July announcement by China’s Ganfeng Lithium Co. that it was buying Millennial for C$353 million, or C$3.60 per share.