Cathie Wood’s ARK snaps up $80M Robinhood shares after crypto led price dip By Cointelegraph

Cathie Wood's ARK snaps up $80M Robinhood shares after crypto led price dip

Matilda Colman
ARK Invest, the investment management firm focused on innovative tech led by Cathie Wood, took advantage of a dip in the price on Wednesday to buy nearly $80 million worth of Robinhood (NASDAQ:) stock.

As per daily trading data, Wood’s ARK purchased a total of 2.24 million shares of Robinhood across three of Ark’s ETF funds, with the majority of shares going to the flagship fund ARK Innovation ETF. Robinhood now accounts for 1.33% of the Innovation ETF.