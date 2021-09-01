Cathie Wood buys the Zoom dip, invests over $56 million By Reuters

(Corrects syntax in paragraph 1)
(Reuters) – Star investor Cathie Wood’s funds have scooped up $56.5 million worth of shares in Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:) Inc as the video conferencing company’s stock registered their worst day in months on Tuesday after warning on slowing demand.
Ark Invest added about $45.5 million shares of the stay-at-home beneficiary in the flagship ARK Innovation ETF and about $11 million in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, according to an email from the asset manager headed by Wood.
(Corrects syntax in paragraph 1)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.