Catherine Zeta-Jones In A Crop Top Leggings – Watch – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
by Bradly Lamb

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked fabulous when she rocked a crop top & leggings while she danced around on the set of a photoshoot.

If there’s one thing for sure about Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, it is that she has a fabulous figure and she showed it off in her most recent Instagram post. She danced around in nothing but a sports bra and leggings while on the set of a photoshoot and showed off her toned abs and tiny waist.

She posted the video with the caption, “Of course I would have ‘Let’s Dance’ by David Bowie on my photoshoot playlist! What’s your go-to song to dance to? #behindthescenes @casazetajones.”

In the video, Catherine had her jet black hair down in loose waves while rocking a full face of glam including a smokey eye and a dark brown lip. She topped her workout look off with a pair of white sneakers that had a black band across the front.

Catherine is always posting some sort of fun video whether she’s dancing or working out and one of our favorites was of her hula-hooping in her backyard. The actress posted a video of her in a black and white striped bikini while hula-hooping by the pool in Mallorca. She accessorized her look with a visor and a pair of sunglasses.

Catherine posted the video with the caption, “I’m in a twist!” with a crying laughing emoji. In the video, Catherine moved her hips extremely fast to the song ‘Let’s Twist Again’ by Chubby Checker. She moved her body perfectly along with the music, showing off her athletic figure.

