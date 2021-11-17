Cathay Pacific bets on robust cargo demand to improve second-half results

Article content

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it expects second-half results to improve considerably from the first half, helped by exceptionally strong air cargo demand.

The outlook comes as the airline continues to suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions, operating at only 10% of the pre-pandemic passenger capacity in October and posting a 97.2% decline in passenger numbers from 2019.

“October was more challenging for our passenger business than recent months. Demand for student travel, which had been robust over the past few months, tapered down quickly from early-October,” Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said in a statement.