Caterpillar Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Caterpillar (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Caterpillar announced earnings per share of $2.66 on revenue of $12.40B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.2 on revenue of $12.56B.

Caterpillar shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 20.50% from its 52 week high of $246.69 set on June 4. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 15.96% from the start of the year.

Caterpillar follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month

Caterpillar’s report follows an earnings beat by ASML ADR on October 20, who reported EPS of $4.97 on revenue of $6.1B, compared to forecasts EPS of $4.61 on revenue of $6.19B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on October 22 with third quarter EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.47B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.99 on revenue of $8.66B.

