Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Keep Their Marriage Exciting After Kids – Hollywood Life

‘Teen Mom OG’ stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra may have a big family at home, but they still find ways to keep their marriage exciting!

As the proud parents of daughters Novalee, 6, Vaeda, 2, and the newborn Rya Rose, Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell, 29,and Tyler Baltierra, 29, definitely face their share of challenges when trying to maintain an exciting marriage. Speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, the couple detailed some of those challenges but also weren’t afraid to open up about how they keep things spicy!

“I feel like that’s one of the reasons I love working out,” Tyler laughed. “You gotta keep it looking good!” On a more sincere note, Catelynn shared that their marriage was “a lot of hard work” and that it wasn’t always easy to keep the ship afloat. Tyler added that the pair had “done a pretty good job” of establishing how to love one another since “no one can really teach you that. “It’s one of those things where we ask the other person, ‘Here’s my need. Can you provide it or not?’ And sometimes they can, sometimes they can’t so communication is huge, definitely.”

Catelynn continued, “I mean, I feel like we’re just also really good friends on top of being partners and parents to these children, and so yeah I think that also helps a lot too. And then honestly I truly do believe in soulmates. I believe that souls are meant to come together in life to really learn from each other and grow with each other.”

As for what’s to come for Teen Mom OG, the couple is eager for fans to see them navigating parenthood and continuing their relationship with Carly, 12, whom they first welcomed in high school in 2009 and subsequently gave up for adoption.

“[I’m excited for fans to see] us being able to see Carly and my grandma being able to come and see Carly for the first time since she left the hospital,” Catelynn shared. “And so I think that’s cool being able to like really continue to show the journey of like an adoption plan and how you navigate the ups and the downs and the good times and the bad times.”