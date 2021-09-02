Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Reveal Their Baby’s Name Is Rya Rose – Hollywood Life

So cute! ‘Teen Mom OG’ stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra just revealed their fourth daughter’s name and it’s super precious.

“Hint: it’s not what you think,” Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell, 29, wrote in her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 2, while linking to an interview with Celebuzz, in which she revealed that her fourth daughter’s name is Rya Rose.

As her and Tyler Baltierra’s fans should know, the happy parents announced the birth of their fourth child just a few days ago, when they shared a photo of Rya’s first day out of the hospital. “She’s home,” Tyler, also 29, captioned a photo in his Instagram Story that showed his daughter’s hands with rose and heart emojis. He also shared a video of the newborn resting on a cushion and wrapped in a baby blanket.

Tyler also previously shared a photo of his baby girl resting on his naked chest, while they were still in the hospital. “There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs. I’m head over heels in love,” he wrote before calling himself a “girl dad” like Kobe Bryant.

Catelynn and Tyler are also the proud parents of daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2. They previously gave their first child, daughter Carly, 12, up for adoption. They tied the knot in 2015, and have been starring on Teen Mom OG since it premiered in 2009. It’s actually a spinoff of 16 & Pregnant, which Catelynn and Tyler also appeared on, and the first show documented their adoption process.

Congratulations to Catelynn and Tyler — we can’t wait to see more photos of Rya, and watch her interact with her sisters on Teen Mom OG.