Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Reunite With Carly – Hollywood Life

Tears were shed during the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, when Catelynn and Tyler finally reunited with their eldest daughter, Carly, two years after their last visit.

The Nov. 9 episode of Teen Mom OG was a fun one for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, but it also featured a lot of tears due to their bittersweet reunion with eldest daughter Carly, 12. Before this reunion, Catelynn and Tyler hadn’t seen Carly in two years, so their moms and Catelynn’s grandma went along for the ride, too.

Catelynn and Tyler were obviously excited going into the meet-up, but afterwards, Tyler had a hard time processing his feelings. He said he nearly cried in front of Carly while they were saying goodbye, but he kept his composure until they left in order to not upset Carly, or make her feel uncomfortable. But Catelynn’s grandma said that next time he shouldn’t be so afraid to show his emotions in front of her, as she might then feel comfortable showing her own.

It was nice to see Catelynn and Tyler expressing their feelings, but we really wish we could see them interacting with Carly, too.

Later, when Mackenzie McKee struggled to keep her blood sugar under control, she lashed out at husband Josh. She was presenting new chores to the kids and because he clammed up on camera, she ran off, slammed her bedroom door, called him a “d***”, and asked producers to get him out of the house. She even said she wished he’d leave Florida so she could have a better life. Then, in her follow-up scene, she apologized to him and blamed her sugar levels for her outburst.

Meanwhile, Gary Shirley reached out to a parenting coach for advice on daughter Leah and ex Amber Portwood‘s relationship. He discovered that he shouldn’t be pushing Leah to spend time with Amber. Instead, he was told to seek some therapy with Amber and then assess how he could further help Leah.

Then, Cheyenne Floyd went into the early stages of labor, and Maci Bookout asked Taylor McKinney to see a therapist because he often feels helpless when it comes to her PCOS and PTSD battles.

