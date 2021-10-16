Catecoin Investors earned $100k by investing $100 within 1 month By CoinQuora

Catecoin Investors earned $100k by investing $100 within 1 month



Catecoin is a relatively recent participant in the cat-themed cryptocurrency race. It is a decentralized meme based cryptocurrency which provides platform makers to meme. And is proud to announce its massive rise since launch.

Catecoin has been around since May 2021 and it is launched with the intention of adding real value to the meme marketplace.

Key Points:

– Catecoin is Decentralize Meme Nft Market

– Cate SURGED 1400% in 14 days.

– Hold and Earn 2% and 15% APY on Staking.

– Can give you return like Shiba inu and have potential to reach in top 50.

A and Shibacoin rival surged 1400% in 14 Days. This aggressive movement is attracting huge attention from investors around the world. Investors participated in Catecoin presale made a huge profit of $50k to $150k only by investing $50 to $100.

Big Celebrities are backing and promoting and Dogecoin. Fellow dog-themed cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin is listed on big exchanges and getting investors attentions. The rival Catecoin is a top Community Driven coin and not yet endrosed by any Celebrity.

The coin offer you the chance of passive income. Providing with 2% of every transaction to the holders as well as investors can securely opt for staking and can earn upto 15% APY.

Catecoin is more trustworthy than both the dog-themed coin and has enoromous potential to give good returns.

About Catecoin

Catecoin is a unique and decentralized meme token platform. It’s a strong rival to the duo of Doge and Shiba Inu coins. At its core, Catecoin was developed to revolutionize the meme space, giving high returns to investors. This token empowers members of the meme community to earn passive income off their creativity.

As with the rise of Doge and Shiba coins, Catecoin is poised to overtake these duo, and maintain steady traction for investors to benefit. The team behind Catecoin is composed of experienced and knowledgeable technocrats and experts in the Fintech ecosystem.

The team intends to launch the Rise of Cats game in support of its move to revolutionize the meme marketplace.

Further details on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ck3PYwJOH0w

Twitter (NYSE:): https://twitter.com/cateclub?s=20

Telegram: https://t.me/cateclub

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-6RP7cXQZQ&t=6s

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Cateclub/

Pancakeswap Purchase: https://exchange.pancakeswap.finance/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xE4FAE3Faa8300810C835970b9187c268f55D998F

Media contact

Company: Catecoin

Contact Name: Catecoin

Address: London, UK

E-mail: hodl@catecoin.club

Website: https://catecoin.club/

Disclaimer: Any information written in this press release does not constitute investment advice. CoinQuora does not, and will not endorse any information on any company or individual on this page. Readers are encouraged to make their own research and make any actions based on their own findings and not from any content written in this press release. CoinQuora is and will not be responsible for any damage or loss caused directly or indirectly by the use of any content, product, or service mentioned in this press release.

Continue reading on CoinQuora