Catchmark Shares Drop 18% On Dividend Cut News By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

Catchmark Timber (NYSE:) shares have dropped nearly 18% today as the lumber REIT announced a dividend cut amidst a separate operational announcement.

CTT announced it was cashing out of its joint venture with TexMark Timber Treasury, L.P. (Triple T), receiving a $40M payment that will go towards paying down debt. The company reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021, saying results would come in on the high end of that range.

But in the same release, CTT said that due to the loss of the asset management fee, it would be cutting the dividend to $.3/share annually, or $.075/quarter, starting in Q4, from the previous $.54/$.135 level.

“We believe the right-sizing of Catchmark’s annualized dividend rate is a prudent decision that will enable the company to prioritize investing in the growth of its core portfolio which will ultimately enhance earnings growth and net asset value over time. In addition, the anticipated annualized dividend rate for 2022 should enable us to maintain our historical payout ratio of 75% to 85% of cash available for distribution,” said Douglas D. Rubenstein, Chairman of the Board for Catchmark.

Catchmark had a strong Q2 earnings report off of high lumber prices. Shares are now up 6.5% for the year, as the sell-off wipes out much of the stock’s gains.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR