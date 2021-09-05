Catch Her Online! Florida Doctor Refuses To Treat Unvaccinated Patients In-Person

#Roommates, as the push for all Americans to get vaccinated continues, one local Florida doctor is taking a firm stance for pro-vaccination that may result in hundreds being turned away for medical care. A South Florida doctor recently informed her patients that she will no longer treat anyone who is not vaccinated—and for those who are yet to receive their shots, virtual appointments are their only option.

According to @NBC6, South Florida family physician Dr. Linda Marraccini just made a shocking announcement to her patients regarding the increasing COVID-19 numbers throughout the state. Dr. Marraccini confirmed that she is refusing to treat anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for any reason. She followed that confirmation by adding that anyone seeking her medical care would only be eligible to receive virtual appointments. The rule will officially go into effect on September 15th, as she is using that date to allow her patients a small window of time to get fully vaccinated or find another physician.

Explaining her extreme decision, Dr. Marraccini stated, “I understand that people are free to choose, but to me, it’s a problem when it affects other people. When it comes to the safety of others, when it comes to the fact that it’s a global health problem and community health problem, at this point, I really say that this is where it draws the line in the sand for me.”

If you’re wondering if Dr. Marraccini’s stance goes against any medical laws since she is refusing medical care to a large group of people, she is apparently well within her rights based on the Hippocratic Oath. Furthermore, she’s protected because she’s still offering some form of medical care and assisting with referrals to other doctors.

You’ll recall that Florida currently has the highest rate of cases and deaths related to COVID-19, as the fights against mask mandates and vaccine passports continue to be of enormous concern due to the state’s controversial governor, Ron DeSantis.

