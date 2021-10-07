Casting Workbook Announces List of Top 20 Canadian Acting Schools 2021

Article content
Esteemed acting schools selected by Casting Workbook through an extensive review of public ratings, media analysis and industry expert consultation
ANNOUNCEMENT HIGHLIGHTS:
- The first inaugural listing of Top Canadian acting schools to be announced by Casting Workbook annually on October 7, 2021.
- Top Canadian acting schools from across the country made this year’s list.
- Beginning in October 2021, Casting Workbook members will be able to audit a free virtual acting class from one of the top listed schools each month.
- Schools were selected based on an extensive review of curriculum information, public ratings & surveys, media analysis and private industry-expert consultation.
- The fall/winter line-up is set until the beginning of 2022, with the first 5 free acting classes scheduled from Concordia University (October), University of Windsor (November), Toronto Film School (December), The Creative School, X* University (January) & Vancouver Film School (February)
- To view this year’s official list of top-rated acting schools, see below or visit www.bestCanadianActingSchools.com
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — With a firm commitment to support Canadian actors & talent from coast to coast,Casting Workbook announced today their official “Top 20 Canadian Acting Schools” list. As the first in what will be an annual announcement moving forward, top schools from across the country were considered and reviewed extensively.
Providing essential learning and educational content for both aspiring and professional actors has been one of Casting Workbook’s core objectives. Beginning in October 2021, Casting Workbook Pro members will be able to attend a free virtual acting class or workshop experience from one of the top listed schools each month, and access previous months’ classes as part of their membership. The selection process was thorough and comprehensive – schools were selected based on an extensive review of their curriculum information, public ratings & surveys, media analysis and private industry-expert consultation.
“For 15 years, Casting Workbook’s mandate has been to create a convergence between education and industry. Working with top acting schools and universities, we provide industry education as well as hosting graduating class showcases to talent agents and casting directors. We are thrilled to bring the top acting schools to our members as a part of this mandate.”
– Susan Fox, CEO & Founder – Casting Workbook
The Casting Workbook Official List of “Top 20 Canadian Acting Schools” 2021:
Canadian College of Performing Arts
Capilano University
Concordia University
Dalhousie University – Dalhousie Fountain School of Performing Arts
George Brown College
Humber College
National Theatre School of Canada
The Creative School, X* University – Performance
Second City Training Centre
Seneca College – School of Creative Arts and Animation
Sheridan College and University of Toronto Mississauga
Simon Fraser University – School for Contemporary Arts
Toronto Academy of Acting for Film & Television
Toronto Film School
University of British Columbia – Department of Theatre and Film
University of Windsor – School of Dramatic Arts
University of Winnipeg – Department of Theatre and Film
Vancouver Film School
Victoria Academy of Dramatic Arts
York University – School of the Arts, Media, Performance and Design
About Casting Workbook:
For over 25 years, Casting Workbook has been driving the industry forward with our leading-edge enterprise casting software. By bridging essential communications between production, casting, agents and their talent, we’ve worked with some of the biggest production studios including Disney, Netflix, Universal, HBO, Fox Features, Lions Gate, Sony, Nickelodeon and many more.
Our global network is now almost 500,000 English, French and Spanish members strong, with offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal & Madrid. Our service sets the industry standard with innovative tools to help actors search jobs, submit self-tapes, work seamlessly with their agents, and develop their craft and build their careers. Whether watching our popular weekly series The Working Actor, auditioning virtually through our Virtual Casting Room (VCR) or submitting a self-tape on our top-rated mobile Actor App, our goal is to be the #1 casting software and service provider to actors, agents and casting directors all over the world.
To learn more, visit www.castingworkbook.com
Or visit our Newsroom here:https://home.castingworkbook.com/newsroom/
