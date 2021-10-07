Casting Workbook Announces List of Top 20 Canadian Acting Schools 2021

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — With a firm commitment to support Canadian actors & talent from coast to coast,Casting Workbook announced today their official “Top 20 Canadian Acting Schools” list. As the first in what will be an annual announcement moving forward, top schools from across the country were considered and reviewed extensively.

Providing essential learning and educational content for both aspiring and professional actors has been one of Casting Workbook’s core objectives. Beginning in October 2021, Casting Workbook Pro members will be able to attend a free virtual acting class or workshop experience from one of the top listed schools each month, and access previous months’ classes as part of their membership. The selection process was thorough and comprehensive – schools were selected based on an extensive review of their curriculum information, public ratings & surveys, media analysis and private industry-expert consultation.

“For 15 years, Casting Workbook’s mandate has been to create a convergence between education and industry. Working with top acting schools and universities, we provide industry education as well as hosting graduating class showcases to talent agents and casting directors. We are thrilled to bring the top acting schools to our members as a part of this mandate.”

– Susan Fox, CEO & Founder – Casting Workbook

The Casting Workbook Official List of “Top 20 Canadian Acting Schools” 2021:

Canadian College of Performing Arts

Capilano University

Concordia University

Dalhousie University – Dalhousie Fountain School of Performing Arts

George Brown College

Humber College

National Theatre School of Canada

The Creative School, X* University – Performance

Second City Training Centre

Seneca College – School of Creative Arts and Animation

Sheridan College and University of Toronto Mississauga

Simon Fraser University – School for Contemporary Arts

Toronto Academy of Acting for Film & Television

Toronto Film School

University of British Columbia – Department of Theatre and Film

University of Windsor – School of Dramatic Arts

University of Winnipeg – Department of Theatre and Film

Vancouver Film School

Victoria Academy of Dramatic Arts

York University – School of the Arts, Media, Performance and Design

About Casting Workbook:

For over 25 years, Casting Workbook has been driving the industry forward with our leading-edge enterprise casting software. By bridging essential communications between production, casting, agents and their talent, we’ve worked with some of the biggest production studios including Disney, Netflix, Universal, HBO, Fox Features, Lions Gate, Sony, Nickelodeon and many more.