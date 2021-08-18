Carrie Underwood Liked An Anti-Mask Video On Twitter

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

I am also upset about this.

Too many of us are familiar with the disappointment and anxiety that settles in upon realizing that someone we know, or, worse, care about, opposes health recommendations meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, Carrie Underwood is giving fans those feelings right now.


Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The singer, who doesn’t voice her opinions about public matters very often and once told The Guardian that she tries to “stay far out of politics” when possible, liked an anti-mask video on Twitter last week.


Connie Chronuk / ABC via Getty Images

In the video, conservative writer Matt Walsh gives a speech arguing against face mask mandates in schools. His remarks are peppered with inflammatory language and COVID misinformation throughout.


@keithedwards / Via Twitter: @keithedwards

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that everyone older than 2 wears masks indoors if they aren’t fully vaccinated, or in a crowded space with others who aren’t fully vaccinated. As students return to classrooms for the new academic year, administrations across the country have implemented, or are considering, in-school mask requirements because of rising Delta Variant cases and inadequate vaccination numbers nationwide.

Carrie hasn’t responded to the viral backlash that unfurled on social media after users learned that she’d liked Walsh’s video. Although some people defended her, most criticized the country music star for seemingly aligning with views that negate scientific research and dismiss community safety standards.

It’s not just that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet. It’s that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet from Matt Walsh, one of those most negligently histrionic voices on the topic of protecting kids from COVID. 😬


@goodasyou / Via Twitter: @goodasyou

Amid the wave of disapproval focused on Carrie were a handful of tweets that praised Dolly Parton, who donated funds to Moderna’s vaccine.

The Legendary Dolly Parton helped to fund Moderna’s vaccine.

Carrie Underwood liked a tweet by an anti-vaccine MAGA propagandist.

Always be a Dolly.


@TheRickyDavila / Via Twitter: @TheRickyDavila

There were also a couple of references to Carrie’s song, “Jesus Take the Wheel.”


@DPB0101 / Via Twitter: @DPB0101

And then there were people who, while concerned, said Carrie’s apparent position on masks wasn’t hard to believe.

Carrie Underwood being a God-over-Science person is the least surprising thing I’ve heard today.

Delta take the wheel…


@johnpavlovitz / Via Twitter: @johnpavlovitz

COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise across the United States. There are safety precautions that you can take in your everyday life to protect yourself and others from COVID-19: Wear a mask, practice social distancing, and get tested regularly. Head to the CDC’s website for information about how to get a COVID-19 test in your state.

You can also visit the CDC’s website to learn more about how and where to get vaccinated in your state.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR