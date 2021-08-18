Carrie Underwood Liked An Anti-Mask Video On Twitter

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
I am also upset about this.
Too many of us are familiar with the disappointment and anxiety that settles in upon realizing that someone we know, or, worse, care about, opposes health recommendations meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, Carrie Underwood is giving fans those feelings right now.
The singer, who doesn’t voice her opinions about public matters very often and once told The Guardian that she tries to “stay far out of politics” when possible, liked an anti-mask video on Twitter last week.
In the video, conservative writer Matt Walsh gives a speech arguing against face mask mandates in schools. His remarks are peppered with inflammatory language and COVID misinformation throughout.
Carrie hasn’t responded to the viral backlash that unfurled on social media after users learned that she’d liked Walsh’s video. Although some people defended her, most criticized the country music star for seemingly aligning with views that negate scientific research and dismiss community safety standards.
Amid the wave of disapproval focused on Carrie were a handful of tweets that praised Dolly Parton, who donated funds to Moderna’s vaccine.
There were also a couple of references to Carrie’s song, “Jesus Take the Wheel.”
And then there were people who, while concerned, said Carrie’s apparent position on masks wasn’t hard to believe.
COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise across the United States. There are safety precautions that you can take in your everyday life to protect yourself and others from COVID-19: Wear a mask, practice social distancing, and get tested regularly. Head to the CDC’s website for information about how to get a COVID-19 test in your state.
You can also visit the CDC’s website to learn more about how and where to get vaccinated in your state.
