Carrie Underwood Blocked Billy Eichner On Twitter

“One of the proudest moments of my career.”
People called out Carrie, who’s notoriously been silent when it comes to politics, for seemingly being against mask mandates.
…and one of those people was none other than Billy Eichner, who shared this screenshot that says, “Carrie Underwood blocked you.” He captioned it, “ICONIC.”
He also explained that his was pre-mask-backlash blockage, writing, “I didn’t even tweet about her anti-mask views yesterday. She had already blocked me!”
He joked that being blocked by Carrie was one of the proudest moments of his career.
Carrie has not responded to Billy or the anti-mask debacle, but we’ll be sure to update you with any new information.
