Carrie Underwood Blocked Billy Eichner On Twitter

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

“One of the proudest moments of my career.”


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Mike Coppola / Getty Images for CMT

Anyway, let me tell you what happened. Last week, Carrie Underwood drew backlash after she liked this anti-mask tweet:

People called out Carrie, who’s notoriously been silent when it comes to politics, for seemingly being against mask mandates.

Imagine going out of your way to be apolitical, and then choosing to raise your voice after all these years in support of a true conservative firebrand who believes protecting kids from a virus is child abuse.


Twitter: @goodasyou

…and one of those people was none other than Billy Eichner, who shared this screenshot that says, “Carrie Underwood blocked you.” He captioned it, “ICONIC.”


Twitter: @billyeichner

He also explained that his was pre-mask-backlash blockage, writing, “I didn’t even tweet about her anti-mask views yesterday. She had already blocked me!”

And for the record, I didn’t even tweet about her anti-mask views yesterday. She had ALREADY blocked me! I’m now taking a little Twitter break because honestly this is one of the proudest moments of my career and it will be hard to top. Love you all. ❤️


Twitter: @billyeichner

He joked that being blocked by Carrie was one of the proudest moments of his career.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Carrie has not responded to Billy or the anti-mask debacle, but we’ll be sure to update you with any new information.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR