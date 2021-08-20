Carrie Ann Inaba Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

After three seasons, Carrie Ann Inaba is departing ‘The Talk.’ She confirmed the news in a statement issued on Friday.

After three seasons, Carrie Ann Inaba is leaving The Talk. The TV personality, 53, who replaced Julie Chen as co-host back in 2019, announced her departure from the long-running CBS talk show on Friday, Aug. 20 in a statement issued to Deadline. Her announcement comes four months after she announced a brief hiatus to focus on her well-being.

“I enjoyed my time at The Talk as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level,” Carrie Ann said. “I will miss The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show.’”

This story is developing…