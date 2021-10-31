Carrefour Raises Climate Goals as Targets 2040 Carbon Neutrality

Article content

(Bloomberg) — French retailer Carrefour SA said it aims to become a carbon-neutral company by 2040 by quickening its initiatives to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

Carrefour aims to reduce its emissions by 70% in 2040 versus 2019 levels, 15 percentage points more than its previous target, the company said Sunday in a statement.

The retailer said it will use only renewable electricity by 2030 and cut energy consumption 27.5% by then, leading to 100 million euros ($116 million) worth of annual energy savings. It also plans to cut emissions by progressively replacing most fluorinated refrigerants with new facilities that use carbon dioxide.

