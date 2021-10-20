Carrefour Brasil reports 8% increase in Q3 gross sales By Reuters

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Carrefour (PA:) Brasil, one of Brazil’s largest retailers and owned by Carrefour SA (OTC:), reported an 8% increase in gross sales for the third quarter, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.
Sales by its wholesale division Atacadao jumped 14% over the same quarter last year, while its retail business had an 8% drop in gross sales for the quarter. On-line sales plummeted 20% over the same period a year ago, Carrefour said.
