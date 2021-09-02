Carnival Gains on Revealing Next Round of Restart Plans By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Carnival (NYSE:) stock (NYSE:) rose 3% Thursday as the company laid out details of its next round of restarting plans, having put eight of its ships already in operation and with more restarting this month and next.

Today’s plans pertain to the November rollout and beyond. The month will see three ships resuming and another two the following month. One of the two, Carnival Conquest, was scheduled to sail off from Miami in October and the other, Carnival Radiance, from Long Beach in November.

Carnival Sensation’s October restart from Mobile has been moved to January.

Christine Duffy, the company president, said the cruise operator is seeing strong demand from guests.

Travelers (NYSE:) will need to present proof of both vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test at check-in with a small number of capacity-restricted exemptions granted for children under 12 and others who cannot be vaccinated.