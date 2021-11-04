Carlyle bids $2.1 billion for Australia’s Link By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the lobby outside the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo
(Reuters) – Australia’s Link Administration on Friday said private equity firm Carlyle made a A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion) bid for the shareholder registry firm.
The proposal includes a A$3 per share bid in cash for Link, plus a distribution of the Australian firm’s sought-after stake in PEXA Group of A$2.38 a share.
($1 = 1.3514 Australian dollars)
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.