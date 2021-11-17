Carlyle agrees to buy Swiss industrial software firm AutoForm By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the lobby outside the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. buyout fund Carlyle said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire Swiss industrial software firm AutoForm AG from private equity firm Astorg for an undisclosed amount.

AutoForm, founded in 1995, provides engineering software for sheet metal forming simulation, primarily used in the automotive industry.

Carlyle was advised by Rothschild and law firms Linklaters, Lenz & Staehelin and Latham & Watkins, while Astorg was represented by Evercore, Jefferies (NYSE:) and law firm Paul Hastings.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR