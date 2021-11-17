Carlyle agrees to buy Swiss industrial software firm AutoForm By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the lobby outside the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst



LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. buyout fund Carlyle said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire Swiss industrial software firm AutoForm AG from private equity firm Astorg for an undisclosed amount.

AutoForm, founded in 1995, provides engineering software for sheet metal forming simulation, primarily used in the automotive industry.

Carlyle was advised by Rothschild and law firms Linklaters, Lenz & Staehelin and Latham & Watkins, while Astorg was represented by Evercore, Jefferies (NYSE:) and law firm Paul Hastings.