Cardi B’s Tight Blue Pucci Jumpsuit – Shows Baby Bump In Photo – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cardi B looked fabulous when she showed off her growing baby bump in a skintight patterned jumpsuit.

Cardi B, 28, has been showing off her growing baby bump in a slew of sexy outfits lately and her most recent look may just be our favorite. She looked amazing when she showed off her bump in a skintight Emilio Pucci jumpsuit. The one-piece spaghetti strap suit hugged her curvy frame perfectly while the low-cut scoop neckline revealed ample cleavage. The jumpsuit retails for $580 and has a cool blue geometric pattern all over it. Cardi accessorized her look with a pair of black patent leather sandals and massively long nails.

Cardi posted a video of herself in the jumpsuit in the store and as she posed she is rapping to her new song, ‘Rumors,’ which she just dropped with Lizzo, 33. After the duo released their single, Lizzo caught a lot of backlash from body-shamers who came after her and she broke down on Instagram live where she started hysterically crying.

Cardi immediately came to Lizzo’s defense saying, “When you stand up for yourself, they claim you’re problematic and sensitive. When you don’t, they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, or plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember, these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

We love that Cardi came to Lizzo’s defense and Cardi is so confident in her own skin, that it was definitely a breath of fresh air to hear her shut down haters.