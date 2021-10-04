Cardi B’s Plunging Zebra Dress In Paris – Photos – Hollywood Life

Cardi B showed off a ton of skin when she rocked a plunging animal print dress while out in Paris with Offset.

Cardi B, 28, stepped out for dinner with her husband Offset, 29, at Beef Cut in Paris on Oct. 3, when she opted to wear a super revealing dress. The rapper wore a zebra print Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2021 dress featuring a massively plunging neckline. The dress had a tiny black bra with criss-cross straps that barely covered her chest, while the rest of the frock flowed out into a flowy silk skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

Meanwhile, Offset looked just as stylish when she wore a pair of blue camouflage baggy pants with a gray hooded sweatshirt and a huge puffy gray jacket.

Cardi has been on a roll with her outfits since she arrived in Paris for fashion week and her outfits have only gotten better. One of our favorite looks from her was at the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition event on Sept. 28. She opted to wear a skintight red sequin gown with a plunging neckline and a massive red feather accent behind her.

Aside from this look, Cardi attended the Balenciaga show when she donned a long colorful jacket covered in magazine covers, paired with a large black hat, gloves, and massive diamond earrings.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, she stepped out wearing a skintight metallic green bodysuit that covered her arms and hands, tucked into a pair of high-waisted flowy pleated pants. She topped her look off with a matching green bonnet that covered her hair and a pair of green sunglasses.