Cardi B’s All-Green Outfit At Paris Fashion Week

It’s giving flower stem, and I mean that in the best way.

Cardi B does not look to be slowing down with her extravagant fits during Paris Fashion Week!


Pierre Suu / GC Images / Getty Images

And we’re all, obviously, here for it.

Earlier today, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper stepped out of the Schiaparelli store at the Place Vendôme in France in an all-green ensemble.


Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images

For the uninitiated, the center is “a mecca of money and luxury” where all the most prestigious haute couture and atelier workshops are located. Think Rodeo Drive, but fancier.

The emerald-toned outfit included a matching pleated bonnet and funky matching glasses with rimless bottoms.


Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images

And, if you look closely, you can see that her pleated high-waisted pants also double as heels.


Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images

Who needs shoes when you have pants?

As you can see, it’s giving nature, blossoming, flower stems, and an anachronistic spring.


Pierre Suu / GC Images / Getty Images

All in all, it’s definitely a look for the books!


Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images

The 28-year-old made her debut at Paris Fashion Week several days ago, with a stunning ruby-red haute couture piece from Mugler’s 1995 collection — complete with feathers and sequins galore.


Richard Bord / WireImage / Getty Images

Later on, Cardi stepped out in a Schiaparelli plaid jacket and jeans while she and Offset were en route to Chanel. Oh, did I fail to mention her ensemble included gold-plated breastplates and a warped headpiece-glasses combination that looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi flick and/or modern art musuem?


Neil Warner / Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Also, on Friday, she was seen outside of the Balenciaga office in a rocker-metal-chic look. Explaining further, she wore an all-black-leather trench coat, complete with combat boots and a matching military-style cap. It had — in technical, fashion-specific terms — very ouch-looking spikes, y’all.


Pierre Suu / GC Images / Getty Images

AND, last night, she attended the Balenciaga show wearing an enormous statement hat and magazine-printed trench coat. It was definitely iconic, and her Balenciaga boots showcase that she just likes it like that.


Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Peter White / Getty Images

OH, and as I was writing this post, she was seen in an all-lavender look, with a similar pants-as-shoes situation. It was giving Daphne from Scooby-Doo, as she wore a headband and styled her hair with a bump and side bangs.


Pierre Suu / GC Images / Getty Images

Keep in mind, there’s still two more days of Paris Fashion Week left, and we can’t wait to see what other looks the Bronx-hailing rapper has in store!


Christophe Archambault / AFP via Getty Images

Which of her looks was your favorite so far? LMK in the comments below!

