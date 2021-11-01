Cardi B Talks About Making “Turn Up” Music For The Club Scene

Recently Cardi B took to her Instagram live and reflected on what motivated her to get into the rap game.

She said, “I get tired of hearing the same muthaf**kin sh*t. You know I forgot what I did this for. Let me tell you something, I came from the strip club. And now that I’m in the game and everything and I be seeing all these muthaf**ckas on Twitter like ‘you need to have that, you need to have bars, you need to have this.’ I want to make music to turn the f**k up.”

Cardi continued, “Cause when I go to the club, that’s what n*ggas want to hear.”

She reassured her supporters that she’ll be making music that people would want to turn up to when they’re in the club.

Cardi released her debut studio album “Invasion of Privacy,” back in 2018, and the project went to the top of the charts earning her the Best Rap Album Grammy Award in 2019.

However, it was her hit single “Bodack Yellow,” that solidified her success as an artist. As we previously reported, the single officially went diamond back in March. At the time she said, “A couple of years ago, I didn’t even understand what going diamond meant. I just wanted to win and break in. This record changed my life.”

As fans continue to wait for Cardi to prepare for the release of her sophomore studio album, she has been featured on records with a list of other artists. Last year, she also dropped her chart-topping single “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

