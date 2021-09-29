Cardi B Stuns At Paris Fashion Week In First Post-Baby Red Carpet

Cardi B snatched headlines on Tuesday with a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week in France. The Grammy-winning rapper popped out for a Thierry Mugler exhibition. This is the first time fans have seen Cardi grace a red carpet since giving birth to her second child earlier this month. And word on the fashion streets is that she exceeded the assignment in a luscious, red, avant-garde gown designed by Mugler.

Cardi B flew out to Paris for the opening of the “Thierry Mugler : Couturissime” exhibition at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs. The exhibition honors and displays Mugler’s lifetime work and “collaborations in the fields of entertainment, music and cinema.”

Some of the display pieces include ready-to-wear and haute couture items, photos, films and other unpublished archives dated between 1973 and 2014. The entire exhibition is reportedly “initiated, produced and circulated by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) in 2019.”

Cardi came through representing the designer in a curve-hugging, ruby red look. The gown features a bustier-like top with large jewels outlining the V-cut. The rest of the dress is covered in sequins varying in bright and dark red colors. For a splash of flair, the stunning look came with a feathered attachment. The attachment almost resembles a coat. It covers Cardi’s arms and towers slightly over her head. It also boasts a long, red cape.

The styling didn’t stop there. Cardi accessorized the couture showgirl outfit with ruby red, sequined gloves stretching pass her elbows. She sported a chocker necklace with dripping ruby jewels.

Her make-up and hair made their own statements. Cardi rocked an elevated, blonde finger waves hairdo and red, bejeweled eyebrows. She completed the glam with a soft foundation, nude-like lip and full lashes.

As the photos began circulating online, Cardi shared a few to her Instagram account. She captioned the post “Mugler Mami.” This isn’t the first time Mugler and Cardi B have served a fashion moment to remember. Cardi was previously styled in a vintage Mugler skirt that fanned out like an oyster and nude, shimmering bodysuit.

Check out the latest look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Cardi B Stuns At Paris Fashion Week In First Post-Baby Red Carpet appeared first on The Shade Room.