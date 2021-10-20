Cardi B Spars With Trolls Who Tell Her She’s Going To Jail Over 2018 Assault Case

Cardi B isn’t here for the trolls harassing her over her 2018 assault case and when they bite, she makes sure to bite back.

She popped off on Twitter Tuesday amid reports that she’ll be returning to court next week to continue the case. In 2018, she pleaded not guilty to her alleged involvement in an attack on two bartending sisters at a Queens strip club.

After reportedly turning down a plea deal in the case, Cardi is expected to go to trial over the attack. If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.

Cardi tweeted, “They wanna see a bad b***h do bad,” along with a tongue emoji.

This prompted trolls to respond to her over the case.

One person tweeted, “You’re going to prison,” to which Cardi replied, “Before I go to prison you gone see me breakin more records and making more Ms.”

Another person brought up her kids in regard to a potential jail sentence.

“Ma’am you better get the best lawyers out there cause yk damn well offset ain’t gon be there for your kids,” one person wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Cardi responded by saying, “My man is [allowed] to be with his kids so what’s your point?” Some people perceived Cardi’s response to be shade toward Nicki Minaj, whose husband is currently facing his own legal woes for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California after being convicted of attempted rape in 1995.

Cardi’s been eager to get her day in court in this case, as she’s maintained her innocence since the beginning.

Earlier this year, Cardi tweeted, “I can’t wait till s**t is over so I can tell my par of s**t. Motherf***ers really ran with the I send Nikkas [to] touch b***hes s**t for too long.”

We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

