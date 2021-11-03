Cardi B Shares First Photo Of Her And Offset’s New Home

“These days I don’t just live one place.”
After purchasing a sprawling mansion in Atlanta about two years ago, the couple recently acquired another property in Cardi’s hometown.
As the “Rumors” rapper shared in October, Offset also gifted her a vacation home in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday.
She announced the news on Instagram yesterday, calling the New York residence “a dream” while giving followers a peek into the home’s foyer. “These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work,” Cardi explained. “One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!”
“I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work,” she continued, referencing her and Offset’s two children. They welcomed their daughter, Kulture, three years ago, and a son in September.
“Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA,” Cardi explained in her latest social media post. “Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!”
“I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish,” she added. “This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!”