Cardi B Served Look After Look For Paris Fashion Week

After weeks of seeing fire looks on runways across the globe, Card B stepped out posy-baby bump and showed all the way out at Paris fashion week! Paris was the last stop on the list of fashion week destinations for the month of September, and Cardi served 10 fire looks to end it with a bang.

In usual Cardi fashion, her husband Offset was right beside her serving some looks of his own. He even walked the runway for Balenciaga.

Cardi started the week off in a show stopping Mugler gown, adorned with red feathers and gems to match. The remainder of the week, Cardi was spotted wearing Schiaparelli, Balenciaga and Richard Quinn.

Cardi even got to meet one of the biggest names in fashion, THEE Christian Louboutin, and she posted sweet photo of the two of them hugging on Instagram.

“Swipe to see who I met last night,” Cardi captioned the post. “Yes MR @louboutinworld. Thank you @theonlyjasonlee for making it happen. You been tying to make this happen forever! Good conversation, good foo, good people, I really had dinner with a freaking icon!”

Cardi recently gave birth to her and Offset’s second child together, and hasn’t made an appearance since. The rapper usually stuns on the Met steps but didn’t not attend this year’s gala, presumably due to recently giving birth.

Nevertheless, it’s safe to say Cardi’s fashion week looks made up her her Met absence! Which look are y’all feeling the most, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

