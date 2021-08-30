Cardi B Rocks Miu Miu Sweats With Offset In New York: Photos – Hollywood Life

Wall Street calls for Miu Miu: Cardi B rocked pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching coat while in New York with husband Offset this week.

Cardi B opted for a high-fashion comfortable-casual look while out in New York with husband Offset on Monday, Aug. 30. The rapper, 28, rocked bubblegum pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching jacket to support her partner, 29, as he rang the NASDAQ bell to celebrate Reservoir — the independent music rights company that owns the catalogs to Offset and his hip hop trio Migos‘ music — going public. There for support, Cardi paired her look with white sneakers and a series of jewels, as seen in the photos HERE.

Cardi documented the festivities on her Instagram Story, too, sharing clips of her husband and captioning it, “I’m so proud.” The “WAP” rapper also revealed that their morning did not end there: post-Wall Street, both husband and wife duo were en route to check out schools (three, to be precise!) for their daughter Kulture, 3. “Gotta make sure they’re the right schools and she gets the right education,” Offset said in his wife’s IG Story on Monday. “We’re not playing about that.” Cardi added, “This is the hard part. I thought it was going to be easier.”

The duo, who quietly wed in 2017, are also expecting their second child together. Cardi announced the news at the BET Awards in June, emerging on stage with a surprise baby bump in tow. (The rapper announced the arrival of Kulture in a similar fashion back in 2018, emerging on stage as musical guest for Saturday Night Live with a surprise bump in tow.) Following the announcement of baby no. 2, Cardi shared a series of ethereal maternity shoots on her Instagram, one of which featuring Kulture rubbing her belly.

In the caption, Cardi reflected on the type of big sister Kulture would be. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” she wrote, referencing her own sister Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

The rapper has been vocal about wanting more children in the past, gushing about how much she loved motherhood in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I certainly want more. I think, like, two more… But I don’t want one right now,” the rapper told the outlet in 2018, adding: “I love everything about motherhood. I like everything, like, it’s just a different feeling.”