Cardi B Rocks Mini Crystal Dress For Playboy Party At Miami Art Basel – Hollywood Life

Cardi B stole the spotlight in a dazzling display of diamonds as she took over the swanky Playboy soiree!

Party time! Cardi B had heads turning when she arrived to the Playboy x Big Bunny party in Miami Beach on Dec. 3. The swanky event, part of the celebrity-packed Art Basel, certainly brought out the best in the 29-year-old “WAP” rapper as she showed off her flawless fashion prowess in a bejeweled mini dress. Dripping in diamonds, Cardi paired the dazzling, skintight number with a plethora of gemstone bracelets, rings and a sparking watch.

In an obvious nod to the party’s host, Cardi accessorized the high-end look with a gigantic diamond necklace that sported the iconic Playboy bunny logo. But she didn’t stop there, as the mother of two brought along a clutch in the shape of a Playboy magazine. Nice move, Cardi! With her glamorous dark locks cascading over her shoulders, the Grammy winner topped off the shimmering display in a pair of silver open-toed heels.

Cardi had every reason to be in the party mood as she was just named Playboy’s creative director. A day before the Art Basel soiree, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker took to her Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans as she introduced herself as the “first ever Creative Director In Residence” at the iconic magazine. “Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together,” she added. “I’m startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We’re going to have soooooo much fun.”

The singer also gushed about her dream job in a press release, saying, “I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

With her new position at Playboy, Cardi will be flexing her skills as a hard working mother of two. In September, Cardi welcomed a beautiful baby boy, her second child with rapper Offset. The couple are also parents to Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born in July 2018.