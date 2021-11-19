Cardi B Reveals Offset Relationship Status After Divorce Filing – Hollywood Life

After some bumpy patches in the road, Cardi B revealed she and hubby Offset are now “stronger”after welcoming their second child, a boy, in June.

Cardi B and Offset have gone through their ups and downs since they crossed paths in what’s speculated to be late 2016, but now, things are apparently “stronger” than ever between the two. Speaking with E! News on Nov. 19, the “Up” rapper revealed where she currently stands with her beau, 29. “We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better,” the 29-year-old said. “I feel like I’ve never been happier.”

She added, “I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger.” The “Money” rapper then joked she “ruined it” for Offset’s potential next girl, considering the amount of hard work she put in for their relationship.

Speaking with Good Morning America on Nov. 19, Cardi also discussed her recent experience as a mom of two, saying how it’s “a lot” to “divide” her time between the two children since daughter Kulture, 3, can get a “bit territorial sometimes.” Overall, however, she noted there’s a lot of “happiness in my soul” from the experience, adding that dad Offset is “definitely hands on” — sometimes even too much such that she takes over parenting duties!

Fans who’ve been following the couple know all too well their rollercoaster relationship timeline. After tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Sept. 2017, Offset publicly proposed at a concert in Oct. 2017. The Migos rapper’s first cheating scandal was exposed in Dec. 2017 and despite Cardi’s reservations, the couple welcomed their first child, Kulture, in July 2019. The couple reportedly called it quits in Dec. 2018, but continued to be seen together at public events.

Then, in Sept. 2020, Cardi filed for divorce. It was unclear whether the couple would go through with the separation, but then, months later, they unexpectedly announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 on June 27, 2021 during the BET Awards. To share the news, Cardi showed off her baby bump on stage while wearing an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit for a performance of “Type Sh-t” with her beau. Just minutes later, Cardi posted a photo to Instagram from a pregnancy shoot. “#2!” she simply captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji and tagging Offset. Despite their issues, it looks like the couple is “stronger” than ever for now, focusing on building their family and working together for a better future!