Cardi B Responds To Backlash After Sharing Her Hair Growth Online

Cardi B is no stranger to putting the world onto her beauty secrets showing she keeps her hair healthy. In the past, she’s shared her infamous hair mask, and earlier today, she showed more of her healthy hair journey. Cardi took to Twitter to show off the growth of her hair following the birth of her son. The GRAMMY-Award-winning rapper took a picture showing her long inches on Twitter detailing how she’s been consistent with her hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water.

Although Cardi’s post could have been used to motivate some, not everyone liked her message and called her out for having good hair because she is “mixed.” Cardi wasn’t feeling the negativity and made an Instagram post responding to the backlash. While sharing photos and videos of her hair over the years and in its current state, the Bronx native wrote, “Why every time I post my natural hair, I hear “you’re MIXED, you’re supposed to have long hair?” That’s not true and very misleading. I have been posting pics of my hair journey for years, and being mixed doesn’t mean your hair is always long and curly. That wasn’t my case.”

The rapper continued explaining that since she was a child, she had problems managing her hair, and a couple of years ago, she found different methods that worked for her that helped her achieve her current hair length. As she continued, she spoke about how society tries to make people believe their hair won’t grow this long, which she said wasn’t true. Cardi also explained the difference in natural hair products available and the access to learning about natural hair from YouTube and TikTok to take better care of natural hair.

As the conversation about her hair mask and her hair continued online, the ‘W.A.P’ rapper clapped back at a Twitter user over negative comments. Roomies, what do you think about Cardi’s stance on hair?

