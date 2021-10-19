Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Stemming From 2018 Strip Club Brawl

Cardi B is maintaining her innocence regarding her alleged involvement in a strip club brawl that happened back in 2018.

She heads to court next week for a hearing in the case, after reportedly declining to take a plea deal. She pleaded not guilty at her 2019 arraignment, after being indicted on 12 counts including two counts of felony attempted assault and a charge for reckless endangerment, according to Yahoo Life.

She is accused of orchestrating an attack on the Wattley sisters (Baddie Gi and Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade), who were bartending at the strip club in Flushing, Queens, during the incident. The sisters claim Cardi and two of her close associates allegedly threw glass bottles and drinks at them during the melee.

If convicted, Cardi and her friends face up to four years in prison.

Court docs allege Cardi B planned the attack with two of her friends–who were identified as Tawana Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush–over social media. That’s where the trio allegedly communicated a date, time and location to assault the sisters.

One sister even claimed that her head was slammed into the bar during the fight. Rumor has it that Cardi allegedly orchestrated the fight to retaliate against one of the sisters for allegedly sleeping with Offset at the time, though that was not confirmed.

Earlier this year, Cardi expressed her desire to have her day in court tweeting, “I can’t wait till s**t is over so I can tell my par of s**t. Motherf***ers really ran with the I send Nikkas [to] touch b***hes s**t for too long.”

We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

