Cardi B Pitches Her “You” Season 4 Cameo To Netflix

“So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion Week shutting it down…”
To recap, Cardi and Penn switched profile photos on Twitter after the rapper responded quite enthusiastically to an old interview where the You star commended her relationship with fans online.
Cardi was thrilled to hear Penn’s resurfaced comments, and articulated those feelings perfectly in a tweet that left the actor speechless, much like the rest of us.
Following the avatar switch that brought the internet to its knees, Cardi went on to pitch a literal You storyline featuring herself in a guest role.
“So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion Week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU,” she wrote, before encouraging Netflix, where work on the thriller’s fourth season is underway, to “finish it off.”
Naturally, the studio answered her call. The comments section of Cardi’s tweet currently includes several replies from Netflix, which pair lyrics from her verses in “WAP” with screenshots from You.
That’s it for me, y’all. I’m shattered.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!