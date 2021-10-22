Cardi B Pitches Her “You” Season 4 Cameo To Netflix

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

“So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion Week shutting it down…”

If you’ve yet to recover from yesterday’s spectacular social media interaction between Cardi B and Penn Badgley, I’d recommend taking a minute to emotionally prepare before reading on. Their glorious exchange is the gift that keeps on giving.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images, Jim Spellman / Getty Images

To recap, Cardi and Penn switched profile photos on Twitter after the rapper responded quite enthusiastically to an old interview where the You star commended her relationship with fans online.


Francois Durand / Getty Images For Messika

Cardi was thrilled to hear Penn’s resurfaced comments, and articulated those feelings perfectly in a tweet that left the actor speechless, much like the rest of us.


@PennBadgley / Via Twitter: @PennBadgley

Following the avatar switch that brought the internet to its knees, Cardi went on to pitch a literal You storyline featuring herself in a guest role.


Marc Piasecki / GC Images via Getty Images

“So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion Week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU,” she wrote, before encouraging Netflix, where work on the thriller’s fourth season is underway, to “finish it off.”

So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU

Ok finish it off @netflix 😌


@iamcardib / Via Twitter: @iamcardib

Let’s please pay close attention to Netflix’s Twitter bio here, which read — and still reads — “Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You!”

Naturally, the studio answered her call. The comments section of Cardi’s tweet currently includes several replies from Netflix, which pair lyrics from her verses in “WAP” with screenshots from You.


@netflix / Via Twitter: @netflix

That’s it for me, y’all. I’m shattered.

