Cardi B Penn Badgley Twitter Friendship

In the immortal words of Penn Badgley, “I-“
It all started when an interview of Penn promoting You in 2019 resurfaced, where Penn praised Cardi’s relationship with her fans on social media. “I really appreciate people who have this sort of totally second nature relationship with [social media],” he began.
“Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship. To me, it’s this incredibly nuanced place to be. Despite what many might judge as antics and all this, I feel like she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and that’s why people like her so much,” he concluded.
Well, Cardi herself found the clip — and was extremely pleased to have been mentioned by Penn:
As you may have already noticed, this was inexplicably followed by Penn changing his profile picture to Cardi:
Which was followed in suit by Cardi — which means that currently Cardi B’s Twitter page looks like this:
A CLEAR case of new BFFs.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!